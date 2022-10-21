Several years ago, before A.R. “Babe” Schwartz passed away, I had an opportunity to talk to him about why he founded the Park Board 60 years ago. I wanted to know, specifically, why it was created as an entity separate from the City of Galveston. He credited the work of the trustees for its longevity and success.
“Its strength has been maintained because its membership has always been the best the community has to offer,” he said. “That principle prevails today and the community has never been better served.”
Since its inception in the 1960s, the Park Board is governed by a group of nine trustees all of whom are appointed by the Galveston City Council. Recently, three new trustees joined the board — Jeff Ossenkop, Kimberly Gaido and Mike Bouvier.
Ossenkop is the general manager for the Tremont House. He’s been in the hospitality industry for more than 20 years. In addition to serving as a trustee, he will lend his experience and expertise to the Finance and Operations Committee and the Tourism Development Advisory Committee.
“I believe in the Galveston community, and I see our island resilience firsthand,” he said. “I hope to continue to drive positive changes within the community that keep our beaches in pristine condition while offering unique experiences and amenities that both locals and visitors can enjoy. With the joint efforts between City Council and the Park Board, together we are going to be able to continue improving our quality of life while driving economic growth through our innovative efforts to keep Galveston historical, but current, with industry trends.”
Gaido has deep roots in Galveston. She started out at her family’s restaurant and now works with her family in the real-estate industry. An avid golfer and angler, she will serve on the Beach Maintenance Advisory Committee and the Workforce Development Committee.
According to the Park Board’s mandates, one of the nine trustees must be a member of the Galveston City Council. The idea is to promote communication about projects and initiatives between the two entities. Businessman Mike Bouvier fills that slot for a two-year term.
“I joined the Park Board to move them forward in the development of Stewart Beach and Seawolf Park,” he said. “My other goal on the Park Board is to bridge the gap between the City of Galveston and the Park Board. I want to champion a great relationship between the two groups to move projects forward.”
Park board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 Tremont St.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.