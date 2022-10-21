Several years ago, before A.R. “Babe” Schwartz passed away, I had an opportunity to talk to him about why he founded the Park Board 60 years ago. I wanted to know, specifically, why it was created as an entity separate from the City of Galveston. He credited the work of the trustees for its longevity and success.

“Its strength has been maintained because its membership has always been the best the community has to offer,” he said. “That principle prevails today and the community has never been better served.”

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

