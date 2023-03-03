A sold sticker is placed on a real estate sign at a house on Silver Reef on the West End of Galveston on Feb. 11, 2021, Feb. 11, 2021. Although transactions declined last year, dollar volume of residential sales in 2022 rose to $708 million, up 11 percent compared with 2021.
Island residential real estate transactions in 2022 declined year over year for first time since 2017.
Still, most Realtors characterize 2022 as a phenomenal year and say the decline in transactions had more to do with lack of inventory than a lack of interest. Fewer homes and lots were available to sell as demand reached a fevered pitch.
What industry observers see now is a welcomed stabilization of a market so robust that eager buyers last year were paying far above asking prices for properties that sold within hours of listing.
Island-wide, there were 1,225 residential sales in 2022, compared with 1,296 the year before, a 5 percent decrease, according to sales data Sand ‘N Sea Properties compiled with information from the Houston Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Services.
The numbers include all sales recorded in the Multiple Listing Service, not just properties sold by Sand ‘N Sea.
In the first part of 2022, buyers were foregoing inspections and warranties as they snapped up lots and houses, Sand ‘N Sea Realtor Kathy Kendrick said.
Although transactions declined amid lean inventory and hot demand, median prices in 2022 soared to $470,000 from $395,000 compared with the year before, a 19 percent increase.
Median price means exactly half of homes listed are above the price and exactly half are below. Industry trend watchers say median price, as opposed to the mean average, is a better indicator of the typical home within an area because it isn’t skewed by very high or low outliers.
Balance has been restored to the real estate market, Kendrick said.
Higher interest rates is prompting caution among some buyers, but island sales so far this year are strong, Kendrick said.
Housing was one of the primary contributors to inflation in 2022, according to a Feb. 14 report by the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center.
“The pandemic-induced housing frenzy officially ended when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in June in an attempt to curb inflation,” according to the center. “Since then, mortgage rates and the possibility of a recession sidelined many potential buyers.
“Demand in Texas plummeted as annual housing sales fell more than 10 percent. Supplies started returning to pre-pandemic levels. Amid 2022’s drastic changes, many housing indicators improved as homebuilders and buyers quickly adapted.”
The supply-demand ratio also was improving in Galveston, Kendrick said.
“Our inventory is building again and that makes for a stable and healthy market,” she said.
