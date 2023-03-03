Real Estate stats

A sold sticker is placed on a real estate sign at a house on Silver Reef on the West End of Galveston on Feb. 11, 2021, Feb. 11, 2021. Although transactions declined last year, dollar volume of residential sales in 2022 rose to $708 million, up 11 percent compared with 2021.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo

Island residential real estate transactions in 2022 declined year over year for first time since 2017.

Still, most Realtors characterize 2022 as a phenomenal year and say the decline in transactions had more to do with lack of inventory than a lack of interest. Fewer homes and lots were available to sell as demand reached a fevered pitch.

