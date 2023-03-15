Cissy Matthews, right, president of the Rotary Club of Galveston, received a special certificate presented by District Governor Demetress Harrell recognizing the club for having 36 members who donated to the special initiative to help eradicate polio worldwide. Each of the Rotarians who participated donated a minimum of $100 each and received a commemorative Polio Plus Society pin.
Keith Bassett, right, introduced the newest member of the Rotary Club of Galveston, Chri Homer, at a recent club meeting.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email info@galvestonrrmuseum.org or visit galvestonrrmuseum.org.
