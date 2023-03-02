The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Enrichment Center has vacant apartments in Galveston and Texas City for qualified renters. For information or to see if you qualify, call 409-467-2138.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email info@galvestonrrmuseum.org or visit galvestonrrmuseum.org.
