Dickinson Optimist Club

The Dickinson Optimist Club recently presented a check for $3,000 to the Dickinson ISD Education Foundation for academic scholarships for three 2023 graduating seniors of Dickinson High School. Pictured from left to right are Optimist Club President Kenneth Nurse, board members Julie Masters, Steve Smith and Peter Kennedy; Asst. Education Foundation Director Amy Garza, Optimist Board member and Asst. Superintendent Robert Cobb and Education Foundation Director Tamara Sherrod.

WEDNESDAY

The City of Peace Outreach Ministry of Jerusalem Baptist Church serves lunch on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Rev. A.S. Johnson Blvd. (Ball Street). We will be distributing clothes and other items to those in need. We welcome clothing, food, monetary and toiletry item donations as we seek to serve the underserved in our community. All donations can be made to Jerusalem Baptist Church and any type of donation is gladly accepted and appreciated.

