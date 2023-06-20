Paul Harris Fellows

The Rotary Club of Galveston recognized and honored recently the following members for their continued and generous financial support of Rotary International’s Rotary Foundation as Paul Harris Fellows (PHF), as well as continued financial support of the Club’s Galveston Rotary Foundation, Inc. by upgrading their status as VIT members. Those honored, from left, front row, include Randall Robinson, Incoming President; Linda Ott-Thompson, Barbara Sanderson, Carolyn Clyburn, Nick Droege, Jerry Mohn and Neil Nathan, Project chair. Back row, from left, Dr. Charles Mouton, Fred Raschke, Cissy Matthews, President; and Gary Peters. Maureen Patton and Mary Brechtel, not pictured.

TUESDAY

The Galveston County Health District will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Walk-ins welcome.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription