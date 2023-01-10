TUESDAY

The Laffite Society meets on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Meridian, 2228 Seawall, use entrance on 23rd. St. in Galveston. The speaker, Dr. Paul Spellman is the author of nine books on Texas history and in 2009 was inducted into the Western Writers of America. Spellman will speak on “Texas Pirates” — other than Lafitte. The Laffite Society studies the privateers Jean and Pierre Laffite and the era associated with them. All are invited and memberships can be purchased at the meeting.

