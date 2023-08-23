Houston Touchdown Club

Dickinson ISD is proud to celebrate Dickinson High School senior Rodney Bimage Jr. on his selection to the Houston Touchdown Club Preseason Team and Dickinson High School Gator great and Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware for his selection as the 2023 Touchdowner of the Year. Rodney and Andre were honored at the 58th annual Touchdowner of the Year Dinner on Aug. 16 at the Bayou City Event Center. Pictured at the Touchdown Club event are, left to right, DISD Athletic Coordinator Henry Coleman, Dickinson Associate Principal Matt Cooper, Dickinson Principal Courtney Ramirez, Dickinson defensive back Rodney Bimage, former Dickinson quarterback Andre Ware, Dickinson ISD Trustee Veanna Veasey, DISD Trustee Mary Anthamatten, Superintendent Carla Voelkel, Dickinson ISD Athletic Director and Dickinson Head Football Coach John Snelson, and Dickinson Football Coach Alex Crooms.

The City of Peace Outreach Ministry of Jerusalem Baptist Church serves lunch on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Rev. A.S. Johnson Blvd. (Ball Street). We will be distributing clothes and other items to those in need. We welcome clothing, food, monetary and toiletry item donations as we seek to serve the underserved in our community. All donations can be made to Jerusalem Baptist Church and any type of donation is gladly accepted and appreciated.

