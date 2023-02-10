FRIDAY
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Serra Club of Galveston is meeting this Friday Feb. 10, at The Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd in Galveston. The meeting will begin at 11:45 with the Rosary. The guest speaker will be Deacon Alvin Lovelady. For information contact Linda Cassano at 281-804-7349.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The Rosenberg Kids Chess Club meets at the Rosenberg Library 2310 Sealy Street every Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information please contact George A. Laiacona, Jr. at 713-252-4127 or laiaconajr@gmail.com.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Saturdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2702 Ave O ½ in Galveston, will rent parking spaces from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on two Saturdays during Mardi Gras. Parking spaces will be provided on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 18. Parking fee is $20 per vehicle.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 3304 Market in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
University Area Association will meet on Monday, Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Marina Bar & Grill at the Galveston Yacht Basin. All interested east end residents are invited to attend. For more information call (409) 762-3930
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Healthy Concepts Clinic offers HIV, syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea testing and free treatment as well as PrEP services Mondays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, Suite F101, in Galveston. All services are private and confidential. $10 administrative fee. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, call 409.938.2253 or visit gchd.org/healthyconcepts.
Access Care of Coastal Texas offers free confidential HIV & syphilis tests from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St in Galveston. For information, call (409) 763-2437. No appointment required; walk-ins welcome.
The Santa Fe Garden Group meets the second Monday each month at 10 a.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. at 13217 FM 1764. Bring a friend and a snack to share while learning about growing plants, flowers and shrubs. Call 409-925-2552 for more information.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
TUESDAY
The Galveston County Health District will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Walk-ins welcome.
The Hitchcock Public Library will hold a Valentine’s Day Craft. Join us for a fun craft to celebrate love on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 1 pm. at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
Hitchcock Public Library’s Book Club, 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock, will meet every second and fourth on Tuesday of February at 7 p.m. The February book of the month is “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt.
55 Plus Group with Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 Road West in Dickinson, will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Dickinson’s Mayor Sean Skipworth.
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club meets in-person 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, WIC classroom, in Galveston. Call or text us at 409.392.7120 for more information. Walk-ins welcome.
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club meets 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. virtually the first and third Tuesday of each month. Call us at 409.392.7120 to have the virtual link emailed or texted to you.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club meets in-person 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Galveston County Health District, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, WIC classroom, in Texas City. Call or text us at 409.392.7120 for more information. Walk-ins welcome.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club meets 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. virtually the first and third Tuesday of each month. Call us at 409-392-7120 to have the virtual link emailed or texted to you.
WEDNESDAY
The Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston, will schedule appointments for free tax filing assistance with the AARP in the the Randall Room on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to Noon. Filing starts Friday, Feb. 3. For more information call 409-763-8854
The City of Peace Outreach Ministry of Jerusalem Baptist Church serves lunch on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Rev. A.S. Johnson Blvd (Ball Street). We will be distributing clothes and other items to those in need. We welcome clothing, food, monetary and toiletry item donations as we seek to serve the underserved in our community. All donations can be made to Jerusalem Baptist Church and any type of donation is gladly accepted and appreciated.
The Galveston Island Chess Club meets every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Tremont House located at 2300 Ship Mechanic Row Street. For more information please contact George A. Laiacona Jr. at 713-252-4127 or laiaconajr@gmail.com.
The Hitchcock Public Library will host a Teen Day on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock.
The Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston, will present Storytime every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. It’s a free, playful program in the Wortham Auditorium featuring singing, storytelling, movement and more planned to promote early literacy development and to encourage one-on-one interaction between children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers. For more information call 409-763-8854.
Healthy Concepts Clinic offers HIV, syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea testing and free treatment as well as PrEP services Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m.) at the Galveston County Health District, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-1903, Texas City. All services are private and confidential. $10 administrative fee. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, call 409.978.4203 or visit gchd.org/healthyconcepts.
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Rotary Club of Dickinson will meet Wednesdays noon at First United Methodist Church of Dickinson, 200 FM 517 in Dickinson. Contact Tom Cassano at 281-989-3279 for more information.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
THURSDAY
The Spiritual Matters Book Club will meet weekly on Thursdays (starting on Jan. 5) at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church St., from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. We will be discussing “An Altar in the World” by Barbara Brown Taylor. All are welcome to join in the discussions.
Storytime at the Hitchcock Public Library, 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock, is every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, reading, rhymes and more.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.hertenberger21@gmail.com.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
Access Care of Coastal Texas offers free confidential HIV & syphilis tests from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St in Galveston. For information, call (409) 763-2437. No appointment required; walk-ins welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.