DAR Officer installations

Recently, the George Washington Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution installed its officers for 2023-2025. Honorary Chapter Regent Catherine Polk swore in the new officers. From left, Susan Polk, regent; Jeri Waddell, vice regent; Susan Edmondson, chaplain; Amanda Woods, secretary; Deborah Cole, treasurer; Stacy Beshear, corresponding secretary; Melodey Hauch, historian; Kimberly Dring, librarian; and Catherine Polk. Not pictured are Lynne Langdale, registrar, and Patricia Lucas, curator.

Bulletin Board

