Barrios Technology

Pictured are 2023 CCEF Chairman Greg Ploss; left, Kelly Page, President of Barrios Technology; Sandy Johnson, CEO of Barrios Technology; and 2022 Chairwoman Kelli Byrd. Barrios Technology currently supports Commercial Space Transportation through our Human Space Flight Technical Integration Contract (HSFTIC).

WEDNESDAY

The Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston, will schedule appointments for free tax filing assistance with the AARP in the the Randall Room on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to Noon. Filing starts Friday, Feb. 3. For more information call 409-763-8854

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription