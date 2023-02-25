Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

The Galveston College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society announced Chapter Treasurer Kendra Henry, left, and member Jacqueline Mitchell have been nominated to the prestigious 2023 All-Texas Academic Team. The All-Texas Academic Team is co-sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa, The University of Texas System and the Texas Association of Community Colleges. Both Henry and Mitchell will be honored at an in-person medallion ceremony at The University of Texas at Dallas in the ATEC Lecture Hall on April 6.

SATURDAY

The Rosenberg Kids Chess Club meets at the Rosenberg Library 2310 Sealy Street every Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information please contact George A. Laiacona, Jr. at 713-252-4127 or laiaconajr@gmail.com.

