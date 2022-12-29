Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Susan Syler, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County, presents a check to Kathy Modzelewski, Executive Director, Galveston Diaper Bank, surrounded by volunteers Nicci Obert, Mary Scott, Tom Scott, Jeff Modzelewski, Diane Humphrey, Donna Spencer, Pat Bumpuss, and Angela Brown.

THURSDAY

The Spiritual Affairs Book Club will meet weekly on Thursdays (starting on Jan. 5) at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church St., from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. We will be discussing “An Altar in the World” by Barbara Brown Taylor. All are welcome to join in the discussions.

