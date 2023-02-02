rotary january 2023.JPG

The Rotary Club of Galveston Island recently inducted six new members. Pictured are Rotarian Blake Horton, left, Jack Roady, Franklin Carnes, Kelley Delesandri, Rotary President Aaron Sanders, Dina Roberts, K.C. Weinand, Betty Massey and Rotarian Leon Kaplan.

THURSDAY

The Spiritual Matters Book Club will meet weekly on Thursdays (starting on Jan. 5) at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church St., from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. We will be discussing “An Altar in the World” by Barbara Brown Taylor. All are welcome to join in the discussions.

