Three members of the Rotary Club of Galveston were recognized by project chair Neil Nathan at a recent club meeting for their financial contributions —and/or additional contributions — to the club’s Galveston Rotary Foundation, Inc. Each received a certificate and VIT pin. Gene Curry, center, was honored as the 107th club member to become a VIT member. Robyn Bushong, left, and Cissy Matthews, club president, were each recognized for their continued financial support of the Club’s Foundation with an upgrade in the VIT membership from “Wrangler” to “Foreman” classification.

FRIDAY

The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.

