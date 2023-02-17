Bay Area Council, Scouts BSA Troop 104

Bay Area Council, Scouts BSA Troop 104 of Galveston visited Moody Mansion recently to salute the late Mary Moody Northen for her birthday. Mrs. Northen was a generous benefactor of scouting, and Moody Mansion is carrying on the tradition by offering free admission to adult leaders and scouts in uniform during February, which is National Scout Month. From left are Vincent Garza, Francis Counts, Aidan Premirelli, Dylan Frost, Lawson Rees, Donald Conley IV, Noah Catanzaro, Sebastian Frost and their Scout Master Phil Leasure.

FRIDAY

The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.

