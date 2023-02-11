Dr. Ralph Horace Scull

Pictured are June Pulliam, left, and Diane Henderson Moore, great-nieces of Dr. Ralph Horace Scull, who was recognized in the humanities category by the Galveston Public Schools Hall of Honor committee on Jan. 19 at Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant in Galveston. Scull was a 1914 graduate of Central High School.

SATURDAY

The Rosenberg Kids Chess Club meets at the Rosenberg Library 2310 Sealy Street every Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information please contact George A. Laiacona, Jr. at 713-252-4127 or laiaconajr@gmail.com.

