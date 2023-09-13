WEDNESDAY
The City of Peace Outreach Ministry of Jerusalem Baptist Church serves lunch on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Rev. A.S. Johnson Blvd. (Ball Street). We will be distributing clothes and other items to those in need. We welcome clothing, food, monetary and toiletry item donations as we seek to serve the underserved in our community. All donations can be made to Jerusalem Baptist Church and any type of donation is gladly accepted and appreciated.
The Texas City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Alamo Room at Nessler Center at 2010 5th Ave. N Texas City. Visitors are always welcome. For more information contact: bbuffa1@gmail.com
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will have a public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Galveston. A webinar option will also be available. The public comment period begins at 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov or email flowergarden@noaa.gov.
The Galveston Island Chess Club meets every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Tremont House located at 2300 Ship Mechanic Row Street. For more information please contact George A. Laiacona Jr. at 713-252-4127 or laiaconajr@gmail.com.
Unraveling at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Gather up your knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, cross-stitch, embroidery, etc., and meet us each second Wednesday of the month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the McCullough Room on the second floor of the Rosenberg Library. For more information email ewilliams@rosenberg-library.org.
The Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston, will present Storytime every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. It’s a free, playful program in the Wortham Auditorium featuring singing, storytelling, movement and more planned to promote early literacy development and to encourage one-on-one interaction between children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers. For more information call 409-763-8854.
Healthy Concepts Clinic offers HIV, syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea testing and free treatment as well as PrEP services Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) at the Galveston County Health District, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-1903, in Texas City. All services are private and confidential. $10 administrative fee. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, call 409.978.4203 or visit gchd.org/healthyconcepts.
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at The Meridian, 2228 Seawall Blvd in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61 St. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Rotary Club of Dickinson will meet Wednesdays noon at First United Methodist Church of Dickinson, 200 FM 517 in Dickinson. Contact Tom Cassano at 281-989-3279 for more information.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
THURSDAY
Storytime at the Hitchcock Public Library, 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock, is every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, reading, rhymes and more.
Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston will hold a birding presentation at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, in the Wortham Auditorium. The presentation is called “Winter Romances in Migrating Kestrels: An Unusual Behavior in America’s Smallest Falcon” by Kelsey Biles, Ph.D., Conservation Science Director of Houston Audubon. For more information call 409-763-8854.
Holy Family Parish hosts the Seaside Senior 55+ group luncheon on the second Thursday of each month. We meet at 11:30 a.m. in St Patrick’s Hall, 1010 35th St. in Galveston, and lunch will be served at noon. The cost is $6. All are welcome. Bring a dessert or door prize to share. For more information call Judy Dolfi at 409 789-6879.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.hertenberger21@gmail.com.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
Access Care of Coastal Texas offers free confidential HIV & syphilis tests from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St in Galveston. For information, call (409) 763-2437. No appointment required; walk-ins welcome.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The Rosenberg Kids Chess Club meets at the Rosenberg Library 2310 Sealy Street every Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information please contact George A. Laiacona, Jr. at 713-252-4127 or laiaconajr@gmail.com.
Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston will hold a birding field trip from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event will be at Moody Gardens Aquarium south parking lot. Bus available on a first come, first served basis. Participants can follow in their own vehicles. For more information call 409-763-8854.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Saturdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.Galveston County Master Gardener will present Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff’s Wild about Wildflowers free seminar at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Explore the beauty of Texas native plants and wildflowers. Prime time to prep and sow wildflower seeds for Spring’s bounty, Brueggerhoff will give tips to successful wildflower cultivation. Preregister for this free seminar and learn more: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture or call 281-309-5065.
Bernardo de Galvez Chapter 1 of The Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) meets on the third Saturday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Kelley’s Country Cookin’ 4604 Gulf Frwy and FM 1765 in La Marque, except for the months of September and December. For additional information, please see our website: bdgsar.org.
Galveston County Master Gardener will host Galveston County Master Gardener Hazel Lampton to present a hands-on workshop for T-bud grafting at 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. We will explore methods used on peach, plum, pear, apple and other fruit trees. Workshop is limited to 20 participants. You must pre-register to participate. To register, visit online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture or call 281-309-5065.
Galveston County Master Gardeners offer fun, food and discovery at our 2nd annual Fall Festival and Plant Sale at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Galveston County Master Gardener Discovery Garden, 4102 Main Street (FM 519) in La Marque. The event will feature Discovery Garden Tours and seminars, “Ask a Master Gardener” and Galveston County AgriLife Extension program booths. Select vendors, Master Gardener Grown plants, fall veggies, herbs, bulbs and more. To find out more: https://txmg.org/galveston or call 281-534-3413.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 3304 Market in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Greater Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church 1220 Hwy. 3 in La Marque will be celebrating their 27th Texas and Louisiana Day at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. The theme will be “Two States Still Standing Strong,” Genesis 50:20. The speaker will be Pastor Joyce M. Ford Texas attendees are asked to wear blue and Louisiana attendees are asked to wear red. For more information call 409-938-7247.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Lighthouse Charity Team meets 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Monday at 6918 Broadway Street in Galveston. Social hour begins at 5 p.m.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Healthy Concepts Clinic offers HIV, syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea testing and free treatment as well as PrEP services Mondays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, Suite F101, in Galveston. All services are private and confidential. $10 administrative fee. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, call 409.938.2253 or visit gchd.org/healthyconcepts.
Access Care of Coastal Texas offers free confidential HIV & syphilis tests from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St in Galveston. For information, call (409) 763-2437. No appointment required; walk-ins welcome.
The Santa Fe Garden Group meets the second Monday each month at 10 a.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. at 13217 FM 1764. Bring a friend and a snack to share while learning about growing plants, flowers and shrubs. Call 409-925-2552 for more information.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Randall Room at Rosenberg Library on the first floor or check at the desk, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For more information call: 512-999-4654.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
TUESDAY
The Galveston County Health District will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Walk-ins welcome.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O 1/2. Our guest speaker will be Galveston Island Humane Society Executive Director, Josh Henderson. He will discuss the services provided by the animal shelter, detail its challenges and answer your questions. Cash and check donations to the organization will also be accepted.
The Laffite Society will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at The Meridian, 2228 Seawall (entrance on 23rd St.) in Galveston. The speaker is Jean Laffite expert and historian Jeff Modzelewski. His presentation “Laffite 101” will give all the basic background information on Laffite. The Laffite Society studies the privateers Jean and Pierre Laffite, and the historical era associated with them. All are invited and memberships can be purchased at the meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet every Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Call Shawn Castielle for more information 512-999-4654.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club meets in-person 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, WIC classroom, in Galveston. Call or text us at 409-392-7120 for more information. Walk-ins welcome.
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club meets 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. virtually the first and third Tuesday of each month. Call us at 409.392.7120 to have the virtual link emailed or texted to you.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club meets in-person 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Galveston County Health District, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, WIC classroom, in Texas City. Call or text us at 409.392.7120 for more information. Walk-ins welcome.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Sidney Sherman Chapter 2 of The Sons of the Republic of Texas (SRT) meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Kelley’s Country Cookin’ In La Marque except for the month of December. For additional information, please see our website http://www.ss2srt.org.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club meets 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. virtually the first and third Tuesday of each month. Call us at 409-392-7120 to have the virtual link emailed or texted to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.