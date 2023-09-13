Rotarian and Tideway Program

Peyton LaBauve, back row center, Rotarian and Tideway Program Director of the Moody Neuro-Rehabilitation Institute, presented a very informative program to the membership of the Rotary Club of Galveston at a recent meeting. Assisting LaBauve with his presentation was Dr. Claudia Forshee, far right/back row, a physical therapist and brain injury specialist at the Institute. LaBauve shared with the membership that the vision at Moody Neuro is to be the industry leader in post-acute neuro-recovery by providing the expertise and care needed for reintegration of brain-injury survivors into their community. The institute has excelled in providing patients — who have experienced brain injury — with highly-specialized, personalized care that allows them to re-enter the community and to maximize their quality of life. Assisting in the program were Jennifer Pinard, Laurin Paysse, Alexis Torres and Virsena Hamadani; and back row, Velita Walker. For additional information, visit https://www.moodyneuro.org/location/tideway/.

WEDNESDAY

The City of Peace Outreach Ministry of Jerusalem Baptist Church serves lunch on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Rev. A.S. Johnson Blvd. (Ball Street). We will be distributing clothes and other items to those in need. We welcome clothing, food, monetary and toiletry item donations as we seek to serve the underserved in our community. All donations can be made to Jerusalem Baptist Church and any type of donation is gladly accepted and appreciated.

