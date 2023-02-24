Rotary Youth Leadership Awards

Three Galveston students — all high school juniors — were recognized and honored recently at a Rotary Club of Galveston meeting for being selected to participate in the recent annual Rotary Youth Leadership Awards three-day retreat. Pictured from left are Bailey Hood, representing Upward Hope Academy; Annalysia Ruiz, Ball High School; Jo Wohleb, O’Connell College Preparatory School. Also attending RYLA was Arthur Pontello e Silva, back row, third from right, Rotary Exchange Student from Brazil and BHS student. RYLA chair is Mary Beth Bassett, center, and Mark Kelso, back/center, assistant chair. Also participating was Rotarian Juan Pena, far right, representing the Rotary Club of Galveston Island. Club president, Cissy Matthews, second from right, is also pictured.

FRIDAY

The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.

