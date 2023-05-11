Grand Kids Festival

Members of the Rotary Club of Galveston again sponsored a booth and volunteered at the recent 27th Annual Grand Kids Festival on April 2 and donated brand new bicycle helmets for children and teens who needed a helmet. Rotarians participating included Barbara Winburn, left, President Nominee; Art Wilcox, Mari Berend, Judy Johnson, Project Chair; and Tom Delgado, project co-chair. The Grand Kids Festival is sponsored by The Grand 1894 Opera House.

THURSDAY

Storytime at the Hitchcock Public Library, 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock, is every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, reading, rhymes and more.

