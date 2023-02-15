AMOCO Federal Credit Union-Lee and Diana Balinas

Lee and Diana Balinas, members of AMOCO Federal Credit Union for the past 10 years, were selected as the winners of the credit union’s Mardi Gras 2-Night Staycation Contest. The couple will use the prize to celebrate their 39th wedding anniversary early at the Grand Galvez in Galveston.

WEDNESDAY

The City of Peace Outreach Ministry of Jerusalem Baptist Church serves lunch on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Rev. A.S. Johnson Blvd (Ball Street). We will be distributing clothes and other items to those in need. We welcome clothing, food, monetary and toiletry item donations as we seek to serve the underserved in our community. All donations can be made to Jerusalem Baptist Church and any type of donation is gladly accepted and appreciated.

