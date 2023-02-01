Charles Brooks

Charles Brooks, right, was honored by the Galveston Public Schools Hall of Honor committee in the athletic category on Jan. 19 at Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant in Galveston. Also pictured from left is Sam Collins III, Brooks’ wife, Bonnie and his daughter, Amber. Brooks is a 1962 graduate of Central High School.

WEDNESDAY

The Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston will schedule appointments for free tax filing assistance with the AARP in the the Randall Room on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to Noon. Filing starts Friday, Feb. 3. For more information call 409-763-8854

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription