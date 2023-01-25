Kyle Tucker Donation

Seasons Hospice Foundation is the recipient of the first donation from The Kyle Tucker Foundation. The 2022 World Series Champion, Houston Astros star and Tampa native Kyle Tucker hand-delivered a $10,000 dollar check to Seasons Hospice Foundation in Tampa. From left are Kyle Tucker’s fiancé Samantha Scott, Kyle Tucker, Seasons Hospice Foundation president Gisèle Crowe, senior director of clinical operations Dennys Morales and team director Debbie Cortez.

WEDNESDAY

The Galveston Island Chess Club meets every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Tremont House located at 2300 Ship Mechanic Row Street. For more information please contact George A. Laiacona Jr. at 713-252-4127 or laiaconajr@gmail.com.

