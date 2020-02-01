The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. today in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
Let’s Dance will have its “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
UPCOMING
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Super Bowl party starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Free food will be served. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Super Bowl chili cook-off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its Super Bowl party at 4 p.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are invited. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management will have its annual Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Academy beginning Monday at 1353 FM 646 W. in Dickinson. For information and requirements, visit galvestontxcert.samariteam.com, or email John Herrmann, john.herrmann@co.galveston.tx.us.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present its free “Discovery Garden Series” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at its offices at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Space is limited. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Randall Room of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Alvin Sallee will present “The Genealogy of Seawolf Park’s USS Stewart Relative to Galveston.” Visitors are welcome. For information, contact Helena Aucoin, helenaaucoin@gmail.com or 409-770-4994.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill at 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com. For information, visit www.clearcreekrw.org.
