On Nov. 3, the Westbrook Intermediate School Robotics Team WIRED (Westbrook Intermediate Robotics Engineering Division) participated at the USTEM BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology) Competition and won the prestigious BEST Award. The team of sixth- through eighth-graders also competed against numerous high schools and middle schools in the Robot Game, scoring over 300 points more than their nearest competitor in the final rounds, completing the sweep of the top two awards. Moreover, the WIRED robot also won the “Most Robust Machine” award at the competition. Lisa Pfeifer is the faculty advisor.