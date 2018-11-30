The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have its 42nd annual art sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Atrium 1 of the Bayou Building at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. The school’s faculty exhibition also will be on display through Dec. 13 in its art gallery. Both events are free and open to the public. For information, email art association@uhcl.edu.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Galveston County Health District will offer free HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis C testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Walgreens at 2501 61st St. in Galveston; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Walgreens at 4016 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit gchd.org.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s executive committee will meet at noon Friday; and its board of directors will have a special called meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at its main offices at 4700 Broadway, Suite C-109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
Author Susan P. Baker will be signing copies of her books from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kroger at 2750 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, visit www.susan pbaker.com.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Paper Snowflakes Happy Hour event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Admission is free. Recommended for adults and older children. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The city of League City will have its 21st annual Holiday in the Park Friday through Sunday at League Park at 512 Second St. in League City. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Friday. The children’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in front of Butler’s Courtyard at 122 N. Michigan St. For information, visit www.leaguecityproud.com.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the chapel at University Baptist Church at 16106 Middlebrook Drive in Houston. Mary Anthony Startz will present “The Cuban Papers An Overview to Researching this Treasure of Spanish Colonial Documents from the 16th, 17th and early 18th century.” Visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The College of the Mainland’s Duck & Cover A Capella group and the Mainland Chorus will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 8200 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, visit www.com.edu.
UPCOMING
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
Registration for the city of Friendswood’s annual Flapjack Fun Run can be found at www.friendswood.com. The fun will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Stevenson Park. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3320.
The Sunshine Center will have its annual Holiday Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Plants, ceramics, and more will be available. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Chili Appreciation Society International Chili Cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. ($5 with the donation of an unwrapped toy or $25 with no toy donation). Breakfast tacos will be served at 8 a.m. For information and rules, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Growing Tomatoes from Seeds” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and “Small Trees, Small Yards” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its 47th annual Holiday Gift Shop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, call Nancy Heard at 409-948-8497 or 409-771-5697.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its Silhouettes at Dickens event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and its Dickens After Dark event from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have its Campus Visit Day for future students and their families from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. To register or for more information, visit www.uhcl.edu/admissions/events/campus- visit-day.
Let’s Dance will have its Beyond the Baubles ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8 per person. Attire is casual to glitzy. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The city of Kemah is accepting registration for its Candy Land Christmas Lighted Parade at www.kemah-tx.gov. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Bay Area Houston Visitor Center at 604 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. For information, call Brenda Miller-Fergerson at 281-334-1611.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its annual police escorted motorcycle run to the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston Dec. 8. Motorcycle riders in Galveston County are asked to participate. To see what items are needed, visit www.rmhg.org. To sign up, call Jim Rabon at 409-789-7626.
The Bayou Vista annual Christmas Boat Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. If you would like to participate, registration can be found at www.bvboatparade.com.
Pushing Us and Sharing Hope, P.U.S.H., will have its inaugural Legacy Walk from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16. Registration will begin at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To sign up or see route, visit www.push-foundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.