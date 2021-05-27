TODAY
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit the bryanmuseum.org.
La Izquierda will present its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Nick Gaitan and Opie Hendrix will perform today. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Rainwater Harvesting” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Master Gardener and Certified Rainwater Harvesting Specialist, Nat Gruesen, will present the class. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/hor ticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
RevUpNation, F.E.A.R, and 750 Productions will present the 1NE Love Experience youth night event at 7 p.m. Friday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Beach attire is suggested, but not required. Admission is free. For information, call 310-910-4704.
The city of Friendswood will have its free Concerts in the Park events from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays at the Stevenson Park Gazebo at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, and food. Wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged. Modulation will perform. For information, visit www.friend swood.com.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual webinar at 7 p.m. Friday. Lisa Smith will present “Genealogy from a private investigator’s perspective.” For information and link to access webinar, visit www.TxBa yAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through June 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 is seeking volunteers for its annual Memorial Day graves decoration event at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at cemeteries in Hitchcock, La Marque and Texas City. Volunteers also will be needed to help with the recovery of the flags at 4 p.m. Monday. For information and to sign up, call Frank Furleigh at 409-770-4366 or 409-945-3792.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will be selling a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, Lyfe Jennings and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHop eExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
SUNDAY
RevUpNation, F.E.A.R, and 750 Productions will present its Crawfish Music Festival & Crawfish Boil event from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Gaff Toppers Outdoor Club at 3602 8-Mile Road in Galveston. Tickets are $40. For information and tickets, call 310-910-4704.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its Memorial Day concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay/Houston; and at 7 p.m. Monday at Dickinson First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Vietnam Veterans of America No. 685 will have its annual watchfire Memorial Day program at 6 p.m. Sunday at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
MONDAY
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Seawolf Park at 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston. U.S. Rep. Randy Weber will be the keynote speaker. Free entry into the museum also will be available with parking included from 9 a.m. to noon. For information, visit www.galveston navalmuseum.com.
The city of League City will have its Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. Parking will be available at the Fire Station Drill Field at 718 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. The post also will provide hot dogs from noon to 2 p.m. at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The 589th Engineer Battalion Association will have a Memorial Day event at 11 a.m. Monday at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial St. in Hitchcock. David Jerrell Enmon, of La Marque, and Daniel Pena Jr., of Baytown will be honored. For information, contact Denis Cowand Poole, denis@589thengineers.com or 813-345-1458.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Snacks and patriotic music by DJ Dave will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Hitchcock Independent School District is offering its “Aim For The Stars Rocket Camp” from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 7 through June 10 at Crosby Middle School in Hitchcock. For district students entering fourth- through sixth-grades. Registration is free. Tuesday is the deadline to sign up. Space is limited. To register, visit www.hitchcockisd.org. For information, contact Cherissa Crawford, ccraw ford1@hitchcockisd.org or 409-316-6545.
The 24th annual Galveston Juneteenth banquet will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Mary Patrick will be the featured speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Upward Hope Academy will honor the class of 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 4 at the Events at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St. in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP by Tuesday. For tickets and RSVP, email kjoybower@gmail.com or call 409-996-5823.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club and Constable Jimmy Fullen will sponsor an event featuring Victor Avila from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 8 in the ballroom of the San Luis Hotel at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Dinner is $16 per person. Must RSVP by June 4. To RSVP, contact Marilyn Harris, homefree9990@yahoo.com or 713-256-4767.
The Galveston and Texas History Center at Rosenberg Library will host a free documentary screening for a new Juneteenth documentary by Sam Collins and Sam Addington at 6 p.m. June 5 via Zoom. Participants must register. To register, visit http://rosen-lib.org/juneteenth or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
The Bryan Museum will have its children’s painting workshop series from 9 a.m. to noon June 7 through June 10 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To register, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org. For information, call 409-632-7685.
The 2021 Galveston Juneteenth Gala will be at 6:30 p.m. June 10 at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams June 10 through June 28. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalveston.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
The Nia Cultural Center will present its “Legacies of Excellence” Juneteenth celebration event at 6 p.m. June 11 at the Juneteenth Legacy Project’s headquarters at 2211 Strand St. in Galveston. Naomi Carrier will be the presenter. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future will have its second annual Swing for a Cause TopGolf Classic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 17 at Top Golf Webster at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information and registration, contact Geny White, gwhite@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will host its 27th annual Juneteenth softball tournament June 18 and June 19 at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. The group also will sell barbecue sandwiches and other concessions from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 19. To sign up or get more information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361, or Kelvin Boyd, 713-299-5041.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. June 19 in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
The Juneteenth Legacy Project’s “Absolute Equality” art installation dedication will be at 11:30 a.m. June 19 at the Old Galveston Square at 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston. As part of the dedication ceremony, the group will celebrate the work of those who’ve raised awareness of the importance of making Juneteenth a national holiday. For information, visit www.juneteenth legacyproject.com.
There will be a Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m. June 19 beginning at 26th and Ball streets and ending at 41st and Ball streets at Wright Cuney Park in Galveston. Immediately afterward, there also will be a picnic. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynethia Shabazz Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-682-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
The inaugural Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 19 in the parking field adjacent to Kermit Courville Stadium at 1429 27th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, text Lawanda Ward at 409-457-3570 or email aboutfacefashionco.6@gmail.com.
