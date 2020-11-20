The Rotary Club of Galveston and the Galveston Marine Reserve Unit will accept new, unwrapped toys for its “Toys for Tots” campaign from 10 a.m. to noon today at Fisherman’s Wharf, 22nd Street at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Dec. 12 (no show on Saturday and Thanksgiving Day). There also will be a 2:30 p.m. matinee Sunday. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Kickin’ It For Cans co-ed kickball tournament will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Lindale Park, 400 Marine Drive in Galveston. Donations of nonperishable food items will be collected. There also will be a free food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call Robert “Tre” Hollins, 409-354-7339.
The San Jacinto Community Garden will have an open garden plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. A variety of plants will be available. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, contact M. Kay Sandor, kay.sandor@gmail.com or 409-599-5609.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Kris Kringle Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be a variety of handmade arts, crafts and more. If you’d like to rent a booth, call 409-925-3224. For information, visit ololcs.org.
The Five Points at Texas apartment community will have an open house and giving event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2902 Texas Ave. in Texas City. Toys and nonperishable food items will be collected as well and be donated to the local food pantry. For information, call Greg Westergren, 409-797-4649.
The Art of Coffee will have its inaugural Art & Craft Walk event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 405 Laurel St. in La Marque. More than 40 vendors will be in participation, as well as music and artists. For information, call 409-229-7105.
Moody Gardens’ 19th annual Festival of Lights will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Jan. 2 at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season.
SUNDAY
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. until all food is gone Monday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For information, call Apostle Aaron Johnson, 409-256-1329.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Monday. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
Atmosphere The Salon will accept donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 12 at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9810.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
UPCOMING
The city of Friendswood will present its Home for the Holidays Lighted Christmas Trail nightly from Nov. 27 through Jan. 1 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Admission is free. Holiday music and food vendors will be available on Saturdays. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
Jingle on the Boardwalk will take place Fridays through Sundays Nov. 27 through Dec. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk. Hours and events vary. The 59th annual Christmas Boat Lane Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and the New Year’s Eve Celebration for the entire family will be Dec. 31. For a complete list of events and times, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
Author Diane Twilley will be signing copies of her book “Arson Can Be Murder” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Vacation on Canvas Gallery, 2204 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email jtwilley@suddenlink.net.
The Carolyn Taylor Lee Foundation will have its inaugural Hometown Hero formal gala at 3 p.m. Nov. 29 at the South Shore Harbour Country Club, 4300 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Tickets are $55 per person. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/hometownherogala. Donations can be made via PayPal at carolyn taylorleefoundation@gmail.com. For information, call 409-655-7533.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 27th annual Festival of Trees: Virtual Gala Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 at https://icmtx.ejoinme.org/fot. Registration is free and includes a chance for a raffle drawing. For information, call 281-332-3881.
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health will have its 17th annual Yawl Ketch the Spirit... of Devereux fundraising event Dec. 3 at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Harbour Blvd. in League City. Roy Green will be presented with the 2020 “Emy” Award. For tickets, sponsorship and information, visit devereuxspirit.org or call Joni Robertson, 281-316-5423.
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual Walk a Mile in my Shoes event Dec. 5 through Dec. 11. There will be daily prize drawings. To sign up, visit casagalveston.org/walk or call 409-572-2552.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 72nd church anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 6 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call Jerlee Owens, 409-935-9298.
The 55th annual Lunar Rendezvous Festival dining night event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 7 at Marais, 2015 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Cocktail attire is suggested. Social distancing protocols will be in place. For tickets and information, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/tickets.php.
The “It Must Be Christmas” tour, presented by Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps, will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.fbctc.com or www.davidphelps.com, or call 409-986-4950.
ONGOING
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older and available for games starting at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
Galveston College will have early registration for the spring 2021 semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at gc.edu through Jan. 19. Returning students can register on their Whitecaps portal at whitecaps.gc.edu. To meet with an advisor, email advising@gc.edu. For financial aid information, visit gc.edu/financial-aid. For information, call 409-944-4242.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the American Red Cross is offering an emergency diaper bank by appointment only for those who are in need of diapers. For information or to make an appointment, call Mercedes Cardenas, 210-410-6725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.