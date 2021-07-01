TODAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will offer its swimming pool open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. The fee is $3 per person. Concessions also will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A lifeguard will be on duty. For information, visit Facebook.com/KofC787 or call 409-762-2112.
La Izquierda will present its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. DEM Roots Music; and ukeladies will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierda fest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Bryan Museum will have its free Summer Movies on The Lawn event beginning with a museum tour at 6 p.m. today at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The movie, “National Treasure,” will be shown afterward. Take your own blanket/chair. Concessions will be sold. Space is limited. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
Greater Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will be selling soul food dinners from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Dinners will consist of baked chicken, mustard greens, pinto beans, cornbread/roll, cake, and a soda or water for $10 each. To order, call the Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr., 409-370-9828, or Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Galveston County Republican Party and Galveston County for Trump will have its We the People Independence Day Celebration from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Walter Hall Park at 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City. Sandee June, Seth Canden, and Keenan Williams will speak. For information, call 281-554-8885.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through July 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The city of Dickinson will have its Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. Saturday beginning at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 at 5204 state Highway 3 near Hughes Road. The route will then go toward Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and end at 4613 state Highway 3. For information, visit www.ci.dickinson.tx.us.
The city of Texas City will have its Fourth of July Celebration beginning with an Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will travel down 6th Street. A concert will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. Fireworks will take place at dusk. For information, visit www.texas-city-tx.org.
Greater Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have an ordination service for the Revs. Douglas Alliniece and Jeremiah Narcisse at 6 p.m. Saturday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Psalmist Jay Bass also will be on program. All are welcome. For information, call 409-370-9828.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will celebrate the Fourth of July beginning at noon Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Barbecue dinners will be sold for $15 per plate. Visitors welcome. For information, call 409-762-4041.
American Legion Post No. 20 will celebrate the Fourth of July at noon Sunday at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be free food for family and friends; all are welcome. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Fourth of July celebration dance featuring DJ Jon from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are invited. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The city of Friendswood will celebrate the Fourth of July at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There’s no parking at the park; shuttle service will be provided from Friendswood High School and Friendswood Methodist Church. Masks are encouraged. A fireworks presentation will begin at 9:20 p.m. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The city of Galveston and the Marine Corps League will have its Fourth of July parade at 7 p.m. Sunday. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will proceed east to 27th Street. A fireworks presentation will be afterward at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. If you’d like to participate in the parade, visit www.galvestonparades.com.
The Galveston Island Beach Band will have its Fourth of July concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. The band is now under the direction of Robert Gray. Masks are encouraged. For information, email Leslie Watts, lwatts7@flash.net.
The Kemah Boardwalk will host its Star Spangled Sky Fireworks event at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. The boardwalk also will be open with live music and Uncle Sam Stiltwalker will be in attendance. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
The city of Friendswood will have its Fourth of July Grand Parade at 10 a.m. Monday beginning on FM 518 at Heritage Drive and ending at Stevenson Park at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive. Afterward, the city’s 126th annual Fourth of July Celebration will take place featuring vendors, games, food and entertainment. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets for its 30th annual “Win a Truck” raffle at www.friendswoodchamber.com or at its office at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Tickets are $10 each. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at its office. Winner doesn’t need to be present at drawing. For information, call 281-482-3329.
Galveston College is accepting registration for its free Quickstart-plus programs which will begin Tuesday at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Participants must be 18 and older. Tuition is free for those accepted into the program. For information, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Aquaponics” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 10 virtually. Master Gardener Robin Collins will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 33 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgsem inars.
