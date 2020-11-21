The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Kickin’ It For Cans co-ed kickball tournament will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Lindale Park, 400 Marine Drive in Galveston. Donations of nonperishable food items will be collected. There also will be a free food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call Robert “Tre” Hollins, 409-354-7339.
The San Jacinto Community Garden will have an open garden plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. A variety of plants will be available. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, contact M. Kay Sandor, kay.sandor@gmail.com or 409-599-5609.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Kris Kringle Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be a variety of handmade arts, crafts and more. If you’d like to rent a booth, call 409-925-3224. For information, visit ololcs.org.
The Five Points at Texas apartment community will have an open house and giving event from noon to 4 p.m. today at 2902 Texas Ave. in Texas City. Toys and nonperishable food items will be collected as well and be donated to the local food pantry. For information, call Greg Westergren, 409-797-4649.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Art of Coffee will have its inaugural Art & Craft Walk event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at 405 Laurel St. in La Marque. More than 40 vendors will be in participation, as well as music and artists. For information, call 409-229-7105.
Moody Gardens’ 19th annual Festival of Lights will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today through Jan. 2 at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season.
SUNDAY
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Dec. 12 (no show today or Thanksgiving Day). There also will be a 2:30 p.m. matinee Sunday. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. until all food is gone Monday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For information, call Apostle Aaron Johnson, 409-256-1329.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Monday. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
TUESDAY
Atmosphere The Salon will accept donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 12 at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9810.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesday virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/galvestonrotary.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
FRIDAY
The city of Friendswood will present its Home for the Holidays Lighted Christmas Trail nightly Friday through Jan. 1 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Admission is free. Holiday music and food vendors will be available on Saturdays. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
Jingle on the Boardwalk will take place Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk. Hours and events vary. The 59th annual Christmas Boat Lane Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and the New Year’s Eve Celebration for the entire family will be Dec. 31. For a complete list of events and times, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
UPCOMING
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Spirit of Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Must wear a face covering. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The Carolyn Taylor Lee Foundation will have its inaugural Hometown Hero formal gala at 3 p.m. Nov. 29 at the South Shore Harbour Country Club, 4300 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Tickets are $55 per person. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/hometownherogala. Donations can be made via PayPal at carolyntaylorleefounda tion@gmail.com. For information, call 409-655-7533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.