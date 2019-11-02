Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in the Salute to Military Service event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave., in Kemah. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Sunshine Center will have a fundraiser during the Lone Star Biker Rally from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday outside its facility at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Hot dogs, drinks, baked goods, and more will be available for purchase. Donations also will be accepted. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present “What is a Galveston County Master Gardener” from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
Let’s Dance will have its fourth annual Veteran’s Dance from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person. All ages are welcome. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org or call 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Silver Wings will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
