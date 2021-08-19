TODAY
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Whale of a Time” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (ages 6-8); and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (ages 9-12) today at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Friendswood Public Library will have its movie night event at 6:30 p.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “The Greatest Showman” will be shown. Free and open to public. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
The city of Galveston will offer free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Fire Station 1, 823 26th St. in Galveston. For ages 12 and older. First-come, first-serve. For information, call Marissa Barnett, 409-797-3546.
The Friendswood Public Library will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Appointments preferred. To sign up, visit www.giveblood.org and use sponsor code: FPL1. All donors will receive a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream. For information, call 281-482-7135.
UPCOMING
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston Art League will offer a beginner/intermediate acrylic paint pouring workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person and includes materials. To register and get more information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Officer Edward Coronado, Brandon Hill and Bill Merrell will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Walk-up or drive-through will be available. Parent/guardians must show ID and children must be present. For information and to preregister, call Nancy Murphy, 409-935-1100.
Tanger Outlets Houston will celebrate National Honey Bee Day from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at 5885 Interstate 45 S. in Texas City. Festivities will be by the lagoon area near Coach and Michael Kors. For information, visit tangeroutlets.com/houston.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Higher Praise 22nd annual day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Minister Betty Young, from Jesus is Lord Word of Truth Ministries, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
The Bay Area Chorus will have singing auditions from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Church, 1415 W. Main St. in League City. To schedule an appointment, call 832-932-5991.
Galveston College will have general registration for the fall 2021 semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Aug. 26 on the first floor of Moody Hall on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Late registration will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Classes begin Aug. 30. For information, visit gc.edu, email admissions@gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a drive-thru COVID-19 mass vaccination site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine.
The third annual Chris Stone Memorial Cook-off will be from 10 a.m. to midnight Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 at 5490 County Road 154 in Alvin. Entry fee is $100. There also will be live music, a live auction and a corn hole and horseshoes tournament. Proceeds go toward scholarships for Santa Fe students. For information, call John Wilson, 409-692-0339.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its “Divine Deal$” silent auction and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. All proceeds will benefit the school. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
Educators are encouraged to register for the Galveston Island Esports teacher workshop which will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Participants will be able to receive continuing education units. To register, visit www.galvestonesports.com or call 409-762-3930.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Small Trees for Small Yards” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 28 virtually. Master Gardener Briana Etie will lead the presentation. Must preregister. Space is limited to the first 12 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021-2022 and is seeking new singers in all vocal parts. The fall rehearsal schedule begins Aug. 30 at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. To register, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/about-ce/register, or call 409-944-1344.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays Sept. 3 through Sept. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Feed Galveston is seeking volunteers for its next event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The group will gather at the Lyceum of Galveston at 2401 Winnie St. in Galveston. Volunteers are needed to package 50,000 servings of food for the Galveston County Food Bank. To sign up for a shift, email emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its sixth annual Firefighter Games at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. Sept. 18 on 6th Street in Texas City. There will be a barbecue competition, children’s activities, antique firetruck show and a horseshoes and corn hole competition. To sign up or get sponsorship information, visit www.uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
The Texas Game Warden Association will present its Castaway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish free event for children Sept. 25 at Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For ages 3-9 and 10-16. Prizes will be awarded. For information and registration, visit https://2021guppycup.eventbrite.com or call Vu Nguyen, 409-739-6567.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit www.leaguecitygardenclub.org or email leaguecitygardenclub@gmail.com.
The 20th annual PAWS Gala benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
The Ball High School Class of 1971 will celebrate its 50-year reunion from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. For information, email Cindy Cook Marza, cmarza52@gmail.com, or Lynette Hermann Tisdale, lynettetisdale@icloud.com.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will have its 50th Conversation and Celebration event from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St.; and a day of fun, fish and friends from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2620 Ave. K in Galveston. For information and registration fees, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048; Howard Bell, 409-599-8865; Kenneth Gill, 313-971-6682; James Gulley, 409-789-2425; or Charles Campbell, 832-978-4034.
Clean Galveston will have its 29th annual Walk-A-Bout “A Treasure Hunt Through Galveston Island’s Downtown/Strand District” event from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in downtown Galveston. Participants will meet up at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. in Galveston. A donation of $50 per walker is asked. For tickets and information, visit www.cleangalveston.org/events.html.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its 30th anniversary gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit www.bayareaturningpoint.org or call 281-338-7600.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center has rescheduled its “Red, White, And Do” Gala to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 virtually. The event will include a silent and live auction. Silent auction opens for bidding Oct. 5 at milewisctr.org. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Holy Family Catholic School will have its fall festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Raffle, silent and live auction items are needed, as well as sponsors. If you’d like to help, email hfcgalvfallfestival@gmail.com or call 409-765-6607. For information, call Jennie Latham or Candice Webber, 409-370-9736.
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its Bike Around the Bay event Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. To register, visit http://bikearoundthebay.org or contact Nikki Annan, nannan@galvbay.org or 832-536-2264.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its annual Holiday Market from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, email hea345nancy@comcast.com or call 409-771-5697.
The American Heart Association will have its Bay Area Heart Walk at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Registration information can be found at www2.heart.org. For information, email Macy Osoria, macy.osoria@heart.org.
