The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through March 29 (excluding March 22) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a three-ball pool tournament from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Arts Center is accepting registration for its Spring Break Art Camps for students in grades one to eight set for Monday through Friday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For fees, registration and information, visit galvestonartscenter.org/classes/spring-break-art-camp or call 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present its free “Tomato Stress Management” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and its ”Bonsai” hands-on workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual CASI Chili Cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Gulf Coast Poets will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble, 1029 Bay Area Blvd., in Webster. Carrie Kornacki, an award-winning poet and teacher, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 281-554-8224.
The Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition will host a census form community lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball St., in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
”For the Good of the Family,” by the late George Douglas Lee will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Tickets are $30. Proceeds will benefit CASA of Galveston County. For tickets and information, visit www.casagalveston.org/play or call 409-996-5040.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its annual Causeway FunD Run March 21. For information, visit www.CausewayRun.com or call 409-772-3006.
City of Galveston first responders are invited to an appreciation lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 28 at First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Dine in, carryout or delivery will be available. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-763-1840 or 409-457-9256.
May 1 is the deadline to submit your artwork entry for the 23rd annual ARToberFEST set for Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 in Galveston. For application, guidelines and information, visit http://bit.ly/ARToberFEST2020, or contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions, which are set for June 8 through June 26 (incoming sixth to 12th grade) or July 27 through Aug. 14 (incoming first to fifth grade) at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For information, email jennifer_islandetc@msn.com or call 409-762-3556.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
