The Nia Cultural Center will have a coat drive daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through today at Scott Elementary School at 4116 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston. New and gently used coats and jackets in youth and adult sizes are needed. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-765-7086.
The Galveston Art League is featuring a special small-art holiday gift sale from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston College Theatre department will present “Just in the Nick of Time: A Detective Red Mistletoe Mystery” by Linda Daugherty at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday virtually. To receive the free link to the radio audio drama, contact Director Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu or 409-944-1398.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Santa’s Kingdom Bike and Toy Drive will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 13109 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to make a monetary donation and/or get more information, call Kevin Salter, 409-443-6070.
We R.O.C.K will have a toy giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at New Jerusalem Baptist Church at 3018 Ave. F in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-6610.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present “The Choir of Man: Direct From London” as a virtual performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday via SHOWTIX4U. Tickets are $30 for a single stream and $40 for a group/family stream. For information, visit www.thegrand.com.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church’s choir will present “Gifts of Christmas” by Sandra Woodlock at 6 p.m. Sunday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will distribute senior food boxes for ages 60 and older from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the corner of 27th Street and Ball Avenue in Galveston. Must take picture ID and apple card. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesday virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/galvestonrotary.
THURSDAY
Food Drive Thursdays will take place each Thursday through Dec. 31 at Moody Gardens’ Festival of Lights at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Visitors can take a nonperishable food item and receive 2-for-1 admission to the festival. For tickets and information, visit www.moodygardens.com/holiday_season.
UPCOMING
The Moody Mansion will resume its Senior Hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 31 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Seniors ages 60 and older will be admitted to tour the mansion free of charge. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
ONGOING
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older and available for games starting at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
