The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Jan. 18 at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 4-16. For information, visit galvestonlassieleague.org or call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Wedge Grafting” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. The “Growing Avocados” class will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For information, visit http://aggie-horticul ture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Battle of Galveston walking tour at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today. Tickets are $20 per person. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
Let’s Dance will have its “Come to the Cabaret” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
