Santa Fe Lions Club

The Santa Fe Lions Club gave out three scholarships of $500.00 each to the three winners Clayton Holder, left, seated, Royal Cumby and Canton Haghart Kempf. Lion Club members are Carol Mitchell, left second row, Cindy Schwertner, and Alice Kenney. Betty Miller, let back row, Rose Henson, Pete Rygaard and Walter Braun. Scholarships will be give to the school of their choice.

SUNDAY

Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.

