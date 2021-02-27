HAPPY BIRTHDAY Keesh’a Boyd, Eddie Jackson Jr., Melvin Warren, Frank Loesch, Isaiah Jahmel Magee, Debbie Stem, Gloria Ellisor, Alyssa Ashton, Levar Boyd, Susan Criss, Theresa Spiller, Patrick Joiner, Preston Petitt, Thomas Peterson IV and Dylan Johnson.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY John and Gaylene Robson, celebrating 50 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lola Robinson Victoria, Wendy Langham, Jayden Filer, Kaitlyn Ketchum, Kerrian Donté James, Kivin Gant, Allen Lamb, Shawn James, Colleen Martin, Mary Bass Kelley, Frank Manning, Harry Austin, Kenneth Ballard, Jessica Arceneaux, David Richardson, William Strother, Marcy Douglas, Jessie Hogan-Morgan and KaSheba Lee.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Ron and Sheila Carter, celebrating 45 years of marriage.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Charles Tatum, Pat Pervis, Byron Holt, Juante Brown, Donna Bentley, Rachelle Joseph Beafneaux, Jeannie Thorn and Joe Jaworski.
