The Galveston County Health District and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will be administering the Moderna vaccine from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Compton Community Enrichment Center at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Registration is suggested, but not required. To register, call 409-938-2270. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble, directed by Sparky Koerner, will perform at 7:30 p.m. today in the Fine Arts Building Theatre at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Admission is free. Space is limited. Masks are required. For information, call 409-933-8347.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will have its annual Gulf Coast Herb Fair and Luncheon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Frances Moody Ballroom of Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Chef Mary Bass will be the featured speaker at the luncheon. Tickets are $40 per person. Mail checks to Ellen Perry, 2903 Dominique Drive, Galveston, TX 77551. For information, email Fran Card at pelicanway88@att.net.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St., in Galveston. Felicia Harris Hoss will present “Impacting Elections at the Local Level and Expanding Your Reach.” For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement Bay Area virtual celebration will begin at noon Thursday on a platform TBA. For information, email macy.osoria@heart.org.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its regular teleconference meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. To enter meeting, use meeting ID: 830-9110-6784 with passcode: 627471. For agenda, visit gccac.org. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
Satori School will have its 40th annual silent auction fundraiser virtually through Friday. To register, visit fundraiser.bid/satori2021 and for information, email director@satorischool.net.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its online auction fundraiser and gala, “The Song Goes On” through Friday at www.bayareachorus.rallyup.com. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Boys & Girls Club will have drive-through registration from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17. Space is limited. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Nick Adams, a presidential appointee in the Trump administration, will be the speaker. To RSVP, visit www.clearcreekrw.org/event.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will provide a free In Our Own Voice presentation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The presentation provides a personal perspective of mental health conditions. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The 2021 Texas Crab Festival will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Festival Park at 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Admission is $10 per person (ages 15 and younger free) Friday and Saturday; and free for everyone Sunday. For information, visit txcrabfestival.org or email info@texascrabfestival.org.
SATURDAY
The 47th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Galveston. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase tickets, visit galvestonhistory.org. For information, call 409-765-3424.
The city of League City police and firefighters will participate in the “Battle for Holden” fundraiser benefit at 1 p.m. Saturday at Challenger Columbia Stadium at 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. All proceeds will benefit Holden James, a Clear Creek High School senior who was hurt during a football practice in December. Tickets are $8 per person. To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit leaguecity.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=11352.
UPCOMING
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will provide a free Community Ending The Silence presentation May 12. The presentation will help to start a conversation about mental health, warning signs and behaviors of mental health conditions and suicide, and how to reach out and respond to an individual facing challenges. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Butler Longhorn Museum will present a special evening with “The King” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 14 at 1220 Coryell St. in League City. Vince King will perform as Elvis. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for all others. For tickets and information, visit www.butlerlonghornmuseum.com or call 281-332-1393.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. May 29 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, Lyfe Jennings and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHopeExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its Memorial Day concert at 4 p.m. May 30 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay/Houston; and at 7 p.m. May 31 at Dickinson First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Vietnam Veterans of America No. 685 will have its annual watchfire Memorial Day program at 6 p.m. May 30 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. The post also will provide hot dogs from noon to 2 p.m. at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
