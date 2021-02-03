HAPPY BIRTHDAY Derrick Jackson, Mildred L. Jones, Isaac Jackson, Phillip Green Jr., Heath Ashcraft, Mildred Bryant, Margaret McGrew, Isaac Jackson, Charles Shinette, Johnnie Quinine, Janice Brown, Lillie Simpson, Kenneth Sweeny, Lillie Anderson Gamble, Gabrielle Montemayor, Chanz Courville and Arquenetta Broussard.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
