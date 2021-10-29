City meetings Oct 29, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St. 5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Tuesday9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925. 6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Wednesday4 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.7 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.Nov. 86 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.Nov. 95 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTexas City police identify, seek information about woman found dead on North Willow StreetUnidentified man found dead on Galveston beach; suicide suspected'Heart attack' vaccine can lower risk by 30 percentMartini Theatre causes another stir in Galveston; hundreds more homes planned for Texas CityMan sentenced in La Marque drive-by shooting caseA Texas boom, rural flight mean big change for Galveston CountyMan killed in Galveston shooting identifiedBattleship Texas to be restored at Pelican Island shipyardLongtime Galveston educator Connie Hebert dies at 71Man, 32, shot, killed in League City CollectionsLatitude 29In Focus: ALCS Game 6In Focus: World Series Game 2In Focus: Friendswood vs Goose Creek Memorial High school FootballIn Focus: World Series workoutsIn Focus: World Series Game 1In Focus: Clear Springs vs Brazoswood High School FootballIn Focus: ALCS Game 2In Focus: Astros ALCS Workout2021 Daily News Press Run Winners CommentedHere are a few Trump facts to remember on Election Day (142) Although natural immunity exists, health experts say inoculation is safer (81) Gust commentary: We must live under God or outside of God (65) Question of the Week: How do you feel about natural immunity against COVID? (43) Guest commentary: Voting 'reforms' serve 'demagogues, autocrats' (41) I'd prefer my newspaper, not print conspiracy theories (40) Let's hope voters do remember on Election Day (39) 2 years after lawsuit, Galveston County again trying to purge voter rolls (36) Don't let Colin Powell's death mislead you (34) Committee takes on questions of access, inequities in Galveston schools (32)
