HAPPY BIRTHDAY Délani Koryn Allen, Koban Heallen, Avery Lozano, Glenn Szopa, Brenda Kahla, Gerald Wayne Simmons Sr., Gail Nicholas-Lyons, Cornelia Harris Banks, Derrick T. Jones, Kenneth Crawford, Marva Mays, Linda Foreman, Monique Seelen, Shenita Yell, David Johnson, Corey Lynn Coufal, Coleen Sanders, DyKaria Shontese Lewis and Denise Castano.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Curtis Sellers.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Richard and Carmen Lopez, celebrating 72 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.