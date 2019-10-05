Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Atmosphere the Salon will have its annual sidewalk sale benefiting local charities from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, email roxanneclarke48@yahoo.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Gardening for Jewels... Hummingbirds” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and ”Favorite Fall Vegetables” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065. There also will be a fall plant sale overview from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the same location.
The Galveston Art League will have its “Painting Exciting Still Lifes” workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Randall Cogburn will lead the presentation. For what items to take, registration and information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 832-752-3280.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jamaica Beach City Park, 16711 Jolly Roger, in Jamaica Beach. More than 40 vendors will be available. For information or if you’d like to participate, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
Authors Chris O’Shea Roper and Tim Linton will be signing copies of their book “Legacy of the Early Gulf Coast Cowboys” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “Goosebumps” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchell historicproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
Let’s Dance will present its “Some Enchanted Evening” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8 per person at the door. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org or visit the Ballroom Dancers of League City Facebook page.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowell and Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
