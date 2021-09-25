City meetings Sep 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.5:30 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234. 6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348. 7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Oct. 49:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTwo minors charged in shooting death of 19-year-old in DickinsonDistrict will review response to Galveston bomb threatBoutique hotel prepares to open in Galveston; Tanger Outlets adds to retail lineup in Texas CitySlingshot riders spin into Galveston CountyKali Cook, Galveston County's youngest COVID fatality, was 'beautiful', mother saysNorwegian Cruises will call Galveston home starting in 2023Galveston lawyer stopped, cited after scary stroll on seawall beachGalveston County school districts haven't budged over mask rule threatsGuest commentary: Clear Creek ISD shouldn't be pushing 'equity' agendaShrimp festival returns to Galveston Island CollectionsIn Focus: Clear Falls vs Cinco Ranch High School FootballIn Focus: Clear Springs vs Conroe High School FootballIn Focus: Astros 7, Diamondbacks 6In Focus: Diamondbacks 6, Astros 4In Focus: Hurricane NicholasIn Focus: Astros 4, Diamondbacks 3In Focus: Hitchcock vs La Marque High School FootballIn Focus: Astros 3, Angels 1In Focus: Ball High vs Texas City High School FootballIn Focus: Astros 5, Mariners 4 CommentedGuest commentary: Join me in building a team to defeat GOP tyranny (127) Guest commentary: Texas unleashes bounty hunters on women (91) Guest commentary: GOP has become the biggest threat to US democracy (82) GOP's anti-science agenda bad for Texas and Texans (77) Gov. Greg Abbott is confusing many traditional conservatives (68) Abbott still needs to get out of school districts' way (66) Experts warn against using ivermectin to treat COVID (65) Trump ended the war; Biden bungled the exit (55) Question of the Week: Should the president be able to create federal mandates that require businesses to require employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests? (40) Texas governor signs new GOP voting overhaul into law (39)
