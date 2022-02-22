TODAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
Landry’s Inc. will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at No. 8 Kemah Boardwalk, Suite D in Kemah. A wide array of positions are available. To complete an application, visit landryscareers.com or text Landry’s to 77948 before the fair. Free parking is available for applicants.
The Dickinson Historical Society will present a Black history exhibit showcasing local African Americans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Monday at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit dickinsonhis toricalsociety.org or email dhs@dickinsontexas.gov.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. today. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 889-1473-0069 with passcode: 520560, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-3500 or visit bayareanetwork group.us.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The Galveston Island Democrats will have a candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Rochelle Garza, Joe Jaworski, S. “T-Bone” Raynor, Chris Conrad and Williams Demond will be candidates in attendance. Meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seeding galveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Discovering Mentorship panel, sponsored by Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry and Big Phil’s Creole & Soul Food, will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1136 in Texas City. David Alcorn, Phylicia French, Greg Randall, Reggie Rusk and Train Smith will be the panelists. For information, email kghenry@texascitytx.gov or call 409-904-2091.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary will conclude its Seaside Chats at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday virtually. For information, topics, and to access, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov/ education/seasidechats.html or email kelly.drinnen@noaa.gov.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Julie Pickren, District 7 candidate for the Texas State Board of Education, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Compton Memorial Crawfish Boil will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Proceeds will go toward the youth ministry. To preorder, call Minister Lance Hamilton, 409-996-9638.
Progressive Baptist Church will have a barbecue dinner fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. A $10 donation per plate is asked. To preorder, call 409-218-2589.
The “Stop the Violence” basketball tournament will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the new gym at La Marque High School, 397 Duroux in La Marque. There also will be a talent showcase. For information, call Misty Richardson, 409-655-1808, or to register your team, Mike Evans, 409-256-8616.
New Directions Baptist Church will have its Black History program at 10 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. All are welcome. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Black History program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Sharon McDougle, who’s an author and worked at NASA, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear African attire. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 182nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Donnell A. Johnson Sr. will deliver the message. For information, call 409-762-8795.
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Ashes-to-Go imposition of ashes event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 in front of the church on the corner of 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Ash Wednesday evening service will begin at 5:30 p.m. March 2 at the church. For information, visit trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Trinity Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. March 9, March 23 and April 6 at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Revs. Mark Crawford, Mike Brady and Rt. Andy Doyle will be the speakers respectively. For information, email info@trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Tomato Stress Management” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 12; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 “Gardening for Jewels: Hummingbirds” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. Snacks and lunch will be available for donations. If you’d like to participate, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon March 16 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Melissa Conway, Texas Election Integrity State Director for the Republican National Committee, will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. March 16 and March 30 at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Jimmy Abbott and Jonathan Totty will be the speakers respectively. For information, email office@gracechurchgalveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
Abundant Life Christian Center will host the business and spiritual leadership conference March 22 and March 23 at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S. in Dickinson and at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information and to register, visit alcc.org.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Together Again, A Night of Inspiration” Gala March 31 at Still Waters Ranch, 2352 County Road 165 in Alvin. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit santafetxed foundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
