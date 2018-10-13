Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event will begin at 8:30 a.m. today at Stewart Beach in Galveston. To sign up, visit alz.org/walk. For information, call 409-741-2538.
The Dickinson Art in the Park artist fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the city hall of Dickinson at 4403 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit the Dickinson Art Guild. For information, call 281-460-1662.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class Backyard Citrus from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Favorite Fall Vegetables, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and its fall plant sale overview will be from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Jamaica Beach Fall Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Jamaica Beach Park at 16721 Jolly Roger and Bob Smith roads in Jamaica Beach. For information, contact Summer Bloom at bloombythesea@att.net or 512-589-1535.
The inaugural DaVinci Day at The Galveston Children’s Museum will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at The Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $3 for members, $7 for non-members, and free for ages 2 and younger. For information, call 409-572-2544.
The San Jacinto Community Garden Fall Plant Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. For information, contact Kay Sandor at kay.sandor@gmail.com or 409-599-5609.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. today at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. today at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The 45th annual Space Center Rotary Shrimporee will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Clear Lake Park’s Landolt Pavilion at 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Admission is free. Tickets for food are $20 per person. For tickets and information, email blueeye26@aol.com.
The Clear Lake Shores Civic Club will have its Barktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Jarboe Bayou Park at 815 Birch Road in Clear Lake Shores. For information, visit clscivicclub.com/barktoberfest or call Jennifer Maxwell at 832-498-8187.
The 35th annual Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. A $2 donation per person is asked for admission. Concessions also will be sold. For information, visit www.galvestongreek festival.com or call 409-762-7591.
The 1867 Settlement Committee will celebrate its eighth annual western event from noon to 5:30 p.m. today in the Bell Drive Historic District at 117 Bell Drive in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Vera Bell Gary at 409-935-5219, or 409-939-1222 if you’d like to participate.
Author Lance Scott Walker will be signing copies of his book “Houston Rap Tapes: An Oral History of Bayou City Hip-Hop” from noon to 2 p.m.; and Jan Johnson will be signing copies of her book “Unforgettable Galveston Characters” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Stewart & 89th Self-Storage and Tin Cup Caddy Shack will have its inaugural BBQ Cook-off & Raffle from noon to 5 p.m. today at 8901 Stewart Road in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. There also will be a raffle at 3 p.m. For tickets, cook-off sign up and information, call 409-741-2224.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary Dickinson Memorial will have its annual turkey shoot at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 21 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 after 3 p.m.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Sally B. Wallace Preservation Awards appreciation and special awards recognition event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at Eaton Chapel at 2216 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free with complimentary beer and wine. Visit www.galvestonhistory.org or call 409-765-3404.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its Elks Stampede Gala & Seafood Dinner event at 5:30 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. For tickets and information, call Sylvia Salinas at 409-771-9121.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its ArtWalk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at various venues across the island. For a brochure, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/artwalk/info.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier at 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night from 9 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.