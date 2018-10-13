Ten Gulf Coast Water Authority employees received 3-year safety awards at the authority’s recent safety recognition luncheon. Pictured from left are Adam Ramsey, Kevin Ambrose, Franklin Thompson, Terry Seeley, Doug Feliz, Steve Knape, Devon Ruhl, Mitchell Miller, and Scott Moreman. Not pictured: Mike Whitten. GCWA provides water to communities, agriculture and industry in Brazoria, Fort Bend and Galveston counties.