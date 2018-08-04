Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
ART International will offer its accelerated resolution therapy training event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday at the Lone Survivor Foundation’s Bolivar Retreat Center at 949 Surfside Drive in Crystal Beach. Registration is free. For information, call Harry Hammel at 443-880-8877.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston Art League will present a photography workshop from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Ruth Burke will be the presenter. Registration is $60. To RSVP, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center will have its open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call Carol Gaylord at 409-218-7129.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.