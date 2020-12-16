James Clark, right, president of the Galveston chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association and director of operations for Mosquito Café and Patty Cakes Bakery, met with local nonprofits to donate $10,000, which was raised during the recent Dine Out for Charity fundraiser. The Daily News also partnered with the event. Pictured from left is Mike Dean, Kelly de Schaun, Maryellen LeDuc, Maureen Patton, Margie Chavarria, Karen McWhorter and Angie Brown. Not pictured: Mark Kellner, Katherine Hughes and Leonard Woolsey.