The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Dr. Emilie Robert will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
Instructor Sally Knight will teach silk painting with Spectra tissue paper from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. Registration is $25 and includes all materials. To sign up and get information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
The American Legion Auxiliary of Post No. 554 will host a potluck dinner from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $10 donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Independent School District’s All-District musical presentation of “Matilda” can be seen at 8 p.m. today in the auditorium of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. For information, call 409-766-5700.
UPCOMING
Coastal Island Toastmasters will host a free Speechcraft presentation designed to increase your confidence when speaking to others from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-2928.
The Galveston County Health District will have its second annual Healthy Eating Active Living New Year, New You event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City. The free event is open to the public and will include a free 1K and 5K fun run, healthy living resources, giveaways, children activities, animals available for adoption, and more. For information, visit www.gchd.org/HEAL.
Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its annual free throw contest at 1 p.m. Saturday in the gym of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 23rd St., in Galveston. For boys and girls ages 8-13. For information, contact Maggie Albrecht, bike cabmaggie@gmail.com or 409-256-3080.
The Fresh Vision Another Chance Group will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22 and March 29 at New Vision Church, 2311 24th St., in Dickinson. The group is for persons/families presently enrolled in the criminal justice system through parole/probation and community service. For information and to register, contact Kim Yancy, kimjyancy@gmail.com or 713-320-2899.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston (early drop-off will be Sunday; call 409-682-3515 to arrange). Any artist ages 15 and older can enter up to three works. $20 entry fee. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.
The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management will have its annual Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Academy beginning Feb. 3 at 1353 FM 646 W. in Dickinson. For information and requirements, visit galvestontxcert.samariteam.com, or email John Herrmann, john.herrmann@co.galveston.tx.us.
The city of Texas City will have its 14th annual Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Admission is $30 per couple through Feb. 7; $40 per couple Feb. 10-14; and $10 per additional daughter. No tickets will be sold at the door. For information, visit www.facebook.com/cityoftexascity.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person and must be purchased by Feb. 1. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685 or visit EventBrite.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its annual Causeway FunD Run March 21. For information, visit www.CausewayRun.com or call 409-772-3006.
