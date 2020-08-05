The Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will have its virtual Zoom program: Mixed-Up Fairy Tale Live at 10 a.m. today. Preregistration is required. To register, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/src2020.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer the following summer reading programs at 1 p.m. via hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or on its Facebook page: Craft: Learn how to make a lizard and dinosaur out of clay (today); and Experiment: Static electricity butterfly (Thursday). For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will serve a fish taco dinner beginning at 5 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Curbside pickup only. Dinners are $12 each. To place an order, call 202-699-1050.
THURSDAY
Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to The 1895 Moody Mansion’s free “Senior Hours” from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Advance registration is required. To register, call 409-765-9770. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Christal Berlingert will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
FRIDAY
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Sen. Larry Taylor will present “Rally the Vote.” To RSVP, visit www.clearcreekrw.org/event.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
UPCOMING
The Shiloh Church will have its virtual Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. Participants must RSVP by Aug. 7. To sign up, email Amanda Foley, amandafoley234@yahoo.com. For information, call 409-621-5080.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 and noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The We R.O.C.K. (Reconstruction of Christ Kids) nonprofit will have its annual back-to-school drive-by bash from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 15 in the parking lot of Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St., in Dickinson. Free backpacks, supplies and face masks will be given away. First come, first serve. For information, call Roslyn Barnett, 713-252-8634.
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual information session for potential advocates at 11 a.m. Aug. 21. To sign up, email kasey@casagalves ton.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays beginning Aug. 24 through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. Registration begins Aug. 1. For tuition information and registration, visit bayarea youthsingers.org, email info@bayareayouth singers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 5 through Sept. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Independence Village will present its virtual gala and resident fashion show “Under the Sea” at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. For information, call 832-692-7525 or email texasrealtorsusan@com cast.net.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfoun dation.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Santa Fe High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will participate in “The Walk” at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 beginning at the Santa Fe Old School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Rain date is Oct. 3. For information, call Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 in Galveston’s Historic Downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street. Rain or shine; live or virtual. For information, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
