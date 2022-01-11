TODAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. Coach Bill Krueger and his daughter, Kristy Krueger Tankersley, will discuss their book “Winning On and Off the Court.” For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. today at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. A representative from the city manager’s office and the police department will speak at the meeting. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon today in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
Moderation Management, which is a national support group for people concerned about their drinking, will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For more information, email Bridget Nurding, houston@ moderation.org or visit moderation.org.
The Galveston Republic Women will have its candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Eva Guzman, Mayes Middleton, Robin Armstrong, Bianca Garcia, Louis Gohmert and Bob Mitchell will be in attendance. Must RSVP by today by contacting Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0301.
WEDNESDAY
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the League City Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitygardenclub.org.
The Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 220 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For information, visit gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring ball registration from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Jan. 19; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 22 at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. Co-ed T-Ball for ages 3-5; and softball for girls ages 5-14 will be available. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will host a free mental health symposium at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Drs. Louis Gilbert and Lisa Falls will present “Your Mind Matters.” For information, call 409-935-1100 between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
UPCOMING
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at The Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday; and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual tree giveaway at 8 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Must show ID proving residency; first come, first served. One tree per household; no delivery. Only 100 seven-gallon trees will be available.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Mayor Craig Brown and City Manager Brian Maxwell will be the guest speakers. For Zoom, enter meeting ID: 872-8509-5964 with passcode: 037419, or dial-in at 346-248-7799. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Planting Fruit Trees” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Fruit Tree Selections” both in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The La Marque Alumni Association will host a community-wide Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at 10 a.m. Saturday at ENDS Lounge, 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. All Greek/community organizations are encouraged to participate. For information, call Nakisha Paul, 409-766-0049.
The city of Galveston’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. The parade will begin on 29th and Church streets and go south toward Avenue R 1/2 and end at 28th Street and Avenue Q. If you’d like to participate, call Gilbert Robinson, 409-771-8567.
The 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and Image Awards will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Social distancing and COVID protocols will be in place. For information, call Lynn Ray Ellison, 409-354-3377.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have the pre-installation service for the Rev. D. A. Johnson Sr. at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Berry and the New Life Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, email Maxine Guidry, theavenuel2612@gmail.com.
The St. Vincent’s House annual unity prayer service celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday in its courtyard at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Space is limited to first 60 attendees; COVID protocols will be in place. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-763-8521.
