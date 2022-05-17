HAPPY BIRTHDAY Helen Foster, Peggy Kelly, Elvis Levige, LaShanda Champion, Ja’vion Moore, Bob Spagnola, Dwayne Milburn, LaShanda Johnson, Roxy Dorsey, Kathy Thomas and Cameron Sonnier.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Traffic-stopping I-45 bridge work forces changes in commutes, commerce
- Dickinson woman found dead in trunk had been missing for days
- Galveston couple arrives to find home had sailed away
- City investigating what caused Galveston Causeway light pole to fall down
- Motorcyclist killed in early morning Texas City crash
- Battleship Texas Foundation sets out to sink rumors
- In Galveston, an uncle's pledge is fulfilled after more than a century
- Man sentenced to 28 years in Algoa cabaret murder
- Two killed, one wounded in La Marque shooting
- State plans closure, demolition of I-45 bridge near Tiki Island
Collections
- Pier 21 is smokin' with 26th annual Yaga's Wild Game and BBQ Cook-off
- Statue of League City’s namesake dedicated
- Inaugural Moto Surf competition held in Galveston
- La Izquierda blends music, surfing during annual festival
- Galveston LULAC holds annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
- League City hosts annual music festival and barbecue cook-off
- In Focus: Astros 5, Tigers 0
- Galveston County Fair & Rodeo continues
- In Focus: Astros 3, Tigers 2
- The Grand holds annual Kids Festival
Commented
- Question of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (99)
- Guest editorial: The Washington Post says pleas prove Jan. 6 was an insurrection (78)
- Guest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (66)
- Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59)
- I've lost all faith in Biden to do the right thing (38)
- Biden's ineptness will ruin our country (36)
- Baby formula shortage has Galveston County parents helping, hunting (31)
- It's optics and cryptics in Galveston's marshal debate (30)
- Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (30)
- Question of the week: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration? (26)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.